How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina travels to Wake Forest on Thursday to take on the Demon Deacons in ACC  action.

North Carolina hits the road Thursday looking to bounce back from a 66-58 loss to rival NC State. The game against the Wolfpack was the third straight against a ranked team, and the Tar Heels went 1-2 in those games.

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the North Carolina at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been an up-and-down stretch for them as they have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games. The Tar Heels started the season 13-0 but are now 16-4 and just 6-4 in the ACC.

Thursday night, they will look to get back on track against a Wake Forest team that has lost six straight games.

The Demon Deacons started the year 12-3 and 2-2 in the ACC but have struggled since, losing their last six.

Wake Forest's last loss was against a Miami team it had beat earlier in the year. The Demon Deacons couldn't complete the sweep and are now just 2-8 in the ACC.

Thursday they will look to snap out of their funk and pull off a huge upset against North Carolina.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

North Carolina at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
