North Carolina travels to Wake Forest on Thursday to take on the Demon Deacons in ACC action.

North Carolina hits the road Thursday looking to bounce back from a 66-58 loss to rival NC State. The game against the Wolfpack was the third straight against a ranked team, and the Tar Heels went 1-2 in those games.

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

It has been an up-and-down stretch for them as they have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games. The Tar Heels started the season 13-0 but are now 16-4 and just 6-4 in the ACC.

Thursday night, they will look to get back on track against a Wake Forest team that has lost six straight games.

The Demon Deacons started the year 12-3 and 2-2 in the ACC but have struggled since, losing their last six.

Wake Forest's last loss was against a Miami team it had beat earlier in the year. The Demon Deacons couldn't complete the sweep and are now just 2-8 in the ACC.

Thursday they will look to snap out of their funk and pull off a huge upset against North Carolina.

