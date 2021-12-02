Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina at Minnesota in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNC looks to stay unbeaten when it visits Minnesota on Wednesday.
    The North Carolina women's basketball team (6-0) will visit Minnesota (6-3) on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream North Carolina at Minnesota on fuboTV

    The Tar Heels rank 20th in scoring offense and fourth in scoring defense on the season, with sophomore guard Deja Kelly leading UNC in scoring at 15.8 points per game. She's shooting 40% from three. Alyssa Ustby is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.

    Sara Scalia leads Minnesota in scoring with 13.2 PPG, while Jasmine Powell's 5.8 assists per game rank 22nd in the country. The Gophers shoot 36.2% from three, the 52nd-best mark in Division I.

    These programs have met five times, with UNC leading the series 4-1, including a win the last time these programs met during the 2017-18 season.

    North Carolina at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
