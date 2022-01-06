Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Top 20 showdown for bragging right in the state will take place on Thursday when No. 19 North Carolina travels to No. 5 NC State.

Both teams are off to a 3-0 start in ACC play and rank No. 1 and 2 in scoring offense in the ACC. UNC, who is 13-0 on the season, averages a conference-best 83.08 points per game (sixth in the country), followed by NC State's 81.21 (No. 14 nationally).

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream North Carolina vs. NC State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last game against Clemson, UNC won 81-62 with three players scoring in double figures. The team was led by Delicia Washington with 16 points and seven rebounds, along with Amari Robinson, who had 10 points and five rebounds.

UNC has outscored opponents by an average of 32.3 points this season, which is the highest margin in all of NCAA Division I women's basketball.

NC State (12-2) is running on all cylinders and Wolfpack Nation will be out in full force, as the game has already sold out.

The Wolfpack also beat Clemson in its last game. Outscoring the Tigers by 14 points in the second half, NC State was led by Jada Boyd and Diamond Johnson in the 79-52 win. Boyd had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds.

NC State leads the series 60-53, winning the most recent matchup last February after the Tar Heels upset then-No. 4 NC State just two weeks earlier in Chapel Hill.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

