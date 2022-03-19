How to Watch North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6) and the No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (29-4) meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
Arena: McKale Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. SFA
- The Tar Heels record 20.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (53.2).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 23-3.
- SFA has a 27-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
- The Ladyjacks' 72.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, SFA is 26-3.
- North Carolina is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Tar Heels are college basketball's 29th-ranked scoring team (73.7 PPG), while the Ladyjacks allow the rank eighth in points per game (53.2) in college basketball action.
- SFA's squad is currently the 35th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.8 PPG), while North Carolina's team is 19th in points allowed per game (55.3).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Louisville
W 66-65
Home
2/20/2022
Florida State
W 64-49
Away
2/24/2022
Virginia
W 68-57
Away
2/27/2022
Duke
W 74-46
Home
3/4/2022
Virginia Tech
L 87-80
Home
3/19/2022
SFA
-
Home
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Abilene Christian
W 80-62
Away
3/3/2022
New Mexico State
W 64-56
Home
3/5/2022
UT Rio Grande Valley
L 76-74
Home
3/11/2022
Utah Valley
W 68-42
Home
3/12/2022
Grand Canyon
W 74-57
Home
3/19/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
March
19
2022
First Round: Stephen F. Austin State vs. North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)