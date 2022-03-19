Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6) and the No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (29-4) meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. SFA

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: McKale Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. SFA

  • The Tar Heels record 20.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (53.2).
  • When North Carolina puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 23-3.
  • SFA has a 27-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
  • The Ladyjacks' 72.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels allow.
  • When it scores more than 55.3 points, SFA is 26-3.
  • North Carolina is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Tar Heels are college basketball's 29th-ranked scoring team (73.7 PPG), while the Ladyjacks allow the rank eighth in points per game (53.2) in college basketball action.
  • SFA's squad is currently the 35th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.8 PPG), while North Carolina's team is 19th in points allowed per game (55.3).

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Louisville

W 66-65

Home

2/20/2022

Florida State

W 64-49

Away

2/24/2022

Virginia

W 68-57

Away

2/27/2022

Duke

W 74-46

Home

3/4/2022

Virginia Tech

L 87-80

Home

3/19/2022

SFA

-

Home

SFA Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Abilene Christian

W 80-62

Away

3/3/2022

New Mexico State

W 64-56

Home

3/5/2022

UT Rio Grande Valley

L 76-74

Home

3/11/2022

Utah Valley

W 68-42

Home

3/12/2022

Grand Canyon

W 74-57

Home

3/19/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Stephen F. Austin State vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
