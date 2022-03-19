How to Watch North Carolina vs. SFA: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6) and the No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (29-4) meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. SFA

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. SFA

The Tar Heels record 20.5 more points per game (73.7) than the Ladyjacks allow (53.2).

When North Carolina puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 23-3.

SFA has a 27-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

The Ladyjacks' 72.8 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels allow.

When it scores more than 55.3 points, SFA is 26-3.

North Carolina is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Tar Heels are college basketball's 29th-ranked scoring team (73.7 PPG), while the Ladyjacks allow the rank eighth in points per game (53.2) in college basketball action.

SFA's squad is currently the 35th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.8 PPG), while North Carolina's team is 19th in points allowed per game (55.3).

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Louisville W 66-65 Home 2/20/2022 Florida State W 64-49 Away 2/24/2022 Virginia W 68-57 Away 2/27/2022 Duke W 74-46 Home 3/4/2022 Virginia Tech L 87-80 Home 3/19/2022 SFA - Home

SFA Schedule