The tournament's No. 1 overall seed takes on the Tar Heels in the Sweet 16.

The No. 1 seed in the Greensboro region, South Carolina, will take on the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the regional semifinals of the women’s NCAA tournament on Friday night.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between North Carolina and South Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream North Carolina vs South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina took down Howard (79-21) and Miami (49-33) to reach the Sweet 16, while the Tar Heels defeated Arizona by a score of 63-45 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015.

The Gamecocks are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and are favorites to cut down the nets in April. However, they’ve struggled shooting the basketball so far in the NCAA tournament, shooting just 30% from the floor in their win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Although South Carolina’s offense is in a rut, they held Miami scoreless in the second quarter as the Canes shot just 24% for the game, punching their eighth ticket to the Sweet 16 in the Dawn Staley era.

The winner of South Carolina-North Carolina will take on the Iowa State-Creighton winner in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply