How to Watch North Georgia vs. Western Washington Women's Tournament Division II Semifinals

North Georgia takes on Western Washington in the second semifinal of the Division II women's tournament on Wednesday night.

North Georgia used a big first quarter on Monday night to help lead it to a semifinal win against Pace. The Nighthawks led by nine after the first quarter and withstood a late push to get the victory.

How to Watch the Division II Semifinals North Georgia vs Western Washington in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the North Georgia vs Western Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win moved them to 29-3 on the year and continued their impressive run through the tournament as they try and get to the championship game.

The Nighthawks, though, will have to get through a Western Washington team that is coming off a big 58-55 win over Valdosta State in the semifinals.

The Vikings have had to fight throughout the whole tournament as three of their four wins have come by single digits.

It has been a battle for them, but they have done enough to get a win in each game and they hope the adversity will help them get a win against No. 1 North Georgia on Wednesday night.

It hasn't been an easy run for either team in the tournament and Wednesday's night game should be a great game between two battle-tested teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.