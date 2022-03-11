How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: North Texas vs. Charlotte in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mean Green and 49ers will battle it out for a seat in the C-USA championship game

The North Texas Mean Green will play the Charlotte 49ers in the first semifinal game of the C-USA Championship tournament tonight. 

How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the North Texas vs. Charlotte game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mean Green played Old Dominion in a quarterfinal win yesterday with a score of 65-58. Graduate student Aly Gamez was critical for North Texas as she posted a career-high 29 points for the Mean Green. She went 7-7 outside the arc to break the record for most 3-pointers in a postseason game for a North Texas women's player.

UNT has won 9 of its last 10 and will certainly be carrying the momentum from their quarterfinal win into this semifinal matchup.

The Charlotte 49ers knocked off Rice University in its quarterfinal with a score of 59-53. Mikayla Boykin led the team in scoring with 20 points on the day. Octavia Jett-Wilson dropped 16 points to assist in the win.

Despite a slow start for the team, the 49ers really picked up their play in the third quarter and put up 21 as a team to regain the lead and sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with an additional 15 points. 

The last time these two teams met ended with Charlotte winning 72-67. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

North Texas vs. Charlotte

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
