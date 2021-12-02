Clemson and Northwestern meet in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The Northwestern women's basketball team (4-3) will go on the road Thursday to face Clemson (4-2) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Northwestern at Clemson in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream Northwestern at Clemson on fuboTV

Northwestern is 1-2 against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, losing to Texas A&M and DePaul but beating South Dakota 73-57.

The Wildcats are 99th in points per game, led by Veronica Burton's 17.4 points per game on 42.5% shooting with 5.7 assists and 4.0 steals. The team as a whole is 18th in steals per game and 13th in blocks per game.

As for Clemson, the Tigers have played two top 100 teams in HHS rating, losing to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 94 Columbia. But the Tigers have won their other four matchups.

The team is 19th in offensive rebounds per game, led by Eno Inyang grabbing 4.0 offensive boards per game.

Delicia Washington leads Clemson in scoring at 15.5 points per game. Washington is also adding 2.2 steals per contest, second on the team behind Kiara Lewis.

This will be the fourth meeting of these teams, with Clemson leading the series 2-1.

