How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Indiana looks to keep pace in the AP Top 25 against Northwestern.

The Northwestern Wildcats (14-9) will look to avenge last season’s loss when they travel to Indiana face the No. 5 Hoosiers (18-4) on Thursday.

How to Watch Northwestern at Indiana in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

After Northwestern won three in a row over Indiana, the Hoosiers returned the favor in these teams’ last matchup with a 74-61 victory on the road against the Wildcats last season.

Indiana’s four-game win streak was snapped on Monday when it fell 72-55 to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 11-1 at home and 10-2 in conference play this season, sitting atop the Big Ten standings.

In their upset loss to Nebraska, the Hoosiers shot a season-low 31.9% from the field and connected on just two three-pointers, snapping a six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers scored just eight points in the fourth quarter against Nebraska after heading into the fourth quarter down just four but couldn’t put together enough offense to get the win.

Northwestern will now look to play spoiler as well as it tries to take down Indiana on its home court.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Northwestern at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
