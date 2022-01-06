Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern comes in on a five-game winning streak to face Iowa on Thursday. It's a place that the Wildcats won for the first time since 2013 last year.

Thursday’s matchup marks the 75th meeting between the two teams. The Hawkeyes lead the series 57-17 and have won 11 of the last 14 matchups.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Northwestern vs. Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 22 Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0) are ready to get back to Big Ten play. They haven't faced a conference opponent since Dec. 5 against Michigan State. Games against Penn State and Illinois were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Hawkeyes played and then beat Evansville 93-56 to make up for the void. It helped them get back into the flow of things and get a better sense of how the team will perform going forward.

Northwestern (9-3, 1-0) is also ready to get back to conference play. It has dealt with its own COVID issues, having not played since a Dec. 17 win over Temple. In that 68-58 win over the Owls, the team had four players score in double digits. 

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Northwestern vs. Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
