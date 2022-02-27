Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers aim to get a win on Sunday in their final game of the regular season.

This season Northwestern (16-10) and Nebraska (21-7) are in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, with each team showing the potential to make a run in the conference tournament, but have not been consistent. Each team has had highs and lows in conference play with winning streaks and losing streaks. This is the first game of the season between these two teams as the Big Ten season comes to an end.

How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Northwestern at Nebraska in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cornhuskers picked up a win in their last game over Wisconsin (80-70) to setup a season ending three-game winning streak.

This is the first game of the season between these two teams with the Cornhuskers coming off back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Minnesota. They have played tough with wins over No. 8 Michigan and No. 6 Indiana, but have losses to lesser teams to balance out their record.

That inconsistency is the reason the Cornhuskers are not in the top tier of the conference, but in the middle.

They have four players averaging double figures, with Alexis Markowski averaging 12.9 point and 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the team. The Huskers have a balanced offense with two players shooting over 42% from three-point range.

On the other side for the Wildcats, they are also on a two-game winning streak, beating Illinois and Purdue.

They have big wins over No. 22 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan this season to show that they can play with any team in the conference. This season Veronica Burton is leading the way as the only double-figure scorer at 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

