No. 20 Notre Dame travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on Sunday looking to avoid a letdown performance.

Notre Dame has been one of the top teams in women's college basketball this season, currently sitting 20th in the AP Top 25 and entering today's matchup with Florida State with an 18-4 record and a 9-2 record in conference play.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Lady Fighting Irish have won five games in a row, most recently defeating Virginia Tech 68-55 thanks to 24 big points from Olivia Miles. Miles has been one of the best players in the conference this season, leading the team in scoring (14.0 points), playmaking (7.4 assists) and takeaways (1.9 steals), doing a bit of everything on both ends of the floor for the team.

Florida State, on the other hand, has struggled this campaign, entering the game today with a 10-10 record and a 4-6 record in conference play. The Lady Seminoles are coming off of a loss, getting smoked by No. 3 NC State on Thursday 68-48. O'Mariah Gordon had 12 points in the defeat.

With Notre Dame having hopes for a big finish to the season ahead of the NCAA Tournament, look for it to keep up the intensity, even against a struggling Florida State team on Sunday.

Tune to the ACC Network at 2:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

