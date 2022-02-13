How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women's College Basketball

The game of the day in women’s college basketball features Notre Dame and Louisville facing off.

This season, the ACC is one of the best conferences in the country and features a potential Elite 8 or Final Four matchup today between No. 18 Notre Dame (19-5) and No. 3 Louisville (21-2). In conference play, the only loss this season for the Cardinals came to the only other one-loss team in the conference, No. 5 NC State, while the Fighting Irish gave the Wolfpack their only loss of the season. This one should be awesome.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cardinals exploded for a season-high 100 points in their last win over Syracuse (100-64), showing their potential on both ends:

This is the first game of the season between the Fighting Irish and the Cardinals, who will also close the season against each other in a few weeks. The Fighting Irish have won six of their last seven games while the Cardinals have won seven in a row since their last loss.

In their last win, the Cardinals displayed how their balance is their best weapon.

They scored 100 points with six players in double-figures and three more scoring in general.

Liz Dixon led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Kianna Smith paced the team with 16 points, si rebounds and six assists. Ahlana Smith (13 points), Chelsie Hall (11 points), Emily Engstler (11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks plus rebounds) and Hailey Van Lith (10 points) all chipped in.

The offense looked as good as any in the country for a team that can also lock you down on the other end.

This season, the Fighting Irish have a similar structure to the Cardinals with five players averaging double-figures and be more about the sum of the parts than one player driving the offense.

