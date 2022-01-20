How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

No. 19 Notre Dame begins the first of its three-game road trip on Thursday against Boston College.

Just when Notre Dame (13-3, 4-1) enjoyed its first home game in a month, the Fighting Irish will now have to gear up for a three-game road swing played over six days.

The Irish will be looking for some revenge against the Eagles, having dropped two straight at Boston College by a combined margin of four points.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Irish currently have five players averaging double figures, which showcases the depth of this year’s team. Only one other Power Five programs has five players averaging double figures.

As for Boston College (12-5-3-3), the team did well in non-conference play, but has struggled a bit in ACC conference play, losing three of its five total games.

Boston College lost 63-53 in its last game against Louisville, but won four straight games before that. The Eagles went into the second period with a 20-10 lead before scoring only 33 points in the final three periods of the game.

Led by a talented group of seniors, one of those includes Taylor Soule, who is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and shooting 48 percent from the field in six career games against Notre Dame.

