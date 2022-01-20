Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 Notre Dame begins the first of its three-game road trip on Thursday against Boston College.

Just when Notre Dame (13-3, 4-1) enjoyed its first home game in a month, the Fighting Irish will now have to gear up for a three-game road swing played over six days. 

The Irish will be looking for some revenge against the Eagles, having dropped two straight at Boston College by a combined margin of four points. 

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Notre Dame vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Irish currently have five players averaging double figures, which showcases the depth of this year’s team. Only one other Power Five programs has five players averaging double figures.

As for Boston College (12-5-3-3), the team did well in non-conference play, but has struggled a bit in ACC conference play, losing three of its five total games. 

Boston College lost 63-53 in its last game against Louisville, but won four straight games before that. The Eagles went into the second period with a 20-10 lead before scoring only 33 points in the final three periods of the game. 

Led by a talented group of seniors, one of those includes Taylor Soule, who is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and shooting 48 percent from the field in six career games against Notre Dame.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Notre Dame vs. Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17516341
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

3 minutes ago
USATSI_12008763
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech

3 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

NC State, Louisville Face Off in top-five WBB Clash

1 hour ago
Fowler Rory
PGA Tour

How to Watch The American Express

3 hours ago
college soccer
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lecce

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy