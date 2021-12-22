How to Watch Notre Dame at DePaul in Women's College Basketball

On Wednesday evening in women's college basketball action, Notre Dame will hit the road to take on DePaul.

The 2021-22 women's college basketball season will continue forward with some great matchups for fans to watch on Wednesday night. One of those games will feature No. 20 ranked Notre Dame hitting the road to take on DePaul. Even with COVID-19 threatening the sports world, fans will have a chance to watch a great game in this one.

How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish at DePaul Blue Demons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at DePaul Blue Demons game on fuboTV:

Prior to tonight's game, the Fighting Irish have opened up the season with an impressive 10-2 record. That has led them to the No. 20 ranking in the nation. Notre Dame is coming off of a dominant 85-59 victory over Pittsburgh in their last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Blue Demons have also looked strong to start the year. They come into this matchup with an 11-2 record but are unranked as of right now. DePaul took care of business against St. John's last time out by a final score of 107-93.

Both of these teams have looked to be legitimate contenders so far this season. While the Fighting Irish are favored to win this game, the Blue Demons will put up a big fight. Make sure to tune in to find out who comes out with the big victory.

