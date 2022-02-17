The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC showdown tonight.

Georgia Tech (19-6) hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-6) in an ACC showdown, with the two sides neck-and-neck in the conference standings as the regular season nears its end.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Georgia Tech in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Notre Dame at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish have identical overall and conference records, with three and four games to go respectively in the regular season.

Last time out, Georgia Tech held off Clemson with 26 points from Eylia Love in a 92-84 victory over the Tigers last Sunday.

The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, are coming off their worst loss of the season in a 73-47 defeat against a No. 3 ranked Louisville squad, where they went 2-of-22 on three-pointers.

Notre Dame was riding high after a win over the No. 4 ranked NC State Wolfpack earlier this month, but have now lost two out of its last three contests.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame split the season series a year ago, with Notre Dame winning a close one 69-67.

Regional restrictions may apply.