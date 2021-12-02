The Irish and Spartans meet for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

No. 24 Notre Dame (6-1) will visit Michigan State (6-2) on Thursday for a non-conference matchup.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Notre Dame's only loss of the season came against Georgia, ranked No. 20. The Fighting Irish rank 19th in points per game and 15th in field goal percentage. Maddy Westbeld leads the team in scoring at 15.4 PPG on 52.8% shooting, while Maya Dodson, Dara Mabrey and Olivia Miles all are adding close to double digits every night.

As for the Spartans, the team enters this game on a two-game winning steak, which followed consecutive losses against Fordham and St. Francis Brooklyn. The team is 12th in PPG, led by Nia Clouden's 19.5, with Alyza Winston and Matilda Ekh also average in double figures.

These teams last met in 2019, with Michigan State winning 72-69.

