Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Irish and Spartans meet for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
    Author:

    No. 24 Notre Dame (6-1) will visit Michigan State (6-2) on Thursday for a non-conference matchup.

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Notre Dame at Michigan State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Notre Dame's only loss of the season came against Georgia, ranked No. 20. The Fighting Irish rank 19th in points per game and 15th in field goal percentage. Maddy Westbeld leads the team in scoring at 15.4 PPG on 52.8% shooting, while Maya Dodson, Dara Mabrey and Olivia Miles all are adding close to double digits every night.

    As for the Spartans, the team enters this game on a two-game winning steak, which followed consecutive losses against Fordham and St. Francis Brooklyn. The team is 12th in PPG, led by Nia Clouden's 19.5, with Alyza Winston and Matilda Ekh also average in double figures.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Michigan State winning 72-69.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Notre Dame at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball

    11 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Boston College in Women's College V

    11 seconds ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

    11 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy