No. 5 Notre Dame will take on a familiar opponent, No. 1 NC State, in the Sweet 16 today.

The Fighting Irish made quite a splash in the second round of March Madness play when they posted a huge 108-64 win over No. 4 Oklahoma on Monday evening. The team made history for being the first team, men's or women's, to beat a higher-seeded opponent by 40-plus points. Dara Mabrey was on fire in the first quarter hitting 5 three-pointers in a row. She ended the first with 19 points going on to finish with a game-high 29 points.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March. 26, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The NC State Wolfpack had a fairly big win as well, defeating No. 9 Kansas State by 32 points with a score of 89-57. Graduate student Kayla Jones recorded 18 points on the day to make it her highest NCAA tournament scoring outing. In addition to her scoring, she also added five rebounds and three assists.

With these two teams playing each other in ACC play during the regular season, their scouting reports should be fairly dialed in. The last time they played each other had Notre Dame on top in a very close 69-66 win. The game could really go either way so it should be full of excitement for basketball fans.

