Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame vs NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Notre Dame will take on a familiar opponent, No. 1 NC State, in the Sweet 16 today.

The Fighting Irish made quite a splash in the second round of March Madness play when they posted a huge 108-64 win over No. 4 Oklahoma on Monday evening. The team made history for being the first team, men's or women's, to beat a higher-seeded opponent by 40-plus points. Dara Mabrey was on fire in the first quarter hitting 5 three-pointers in a row. She ended the first with 19 points going on to finish with a game-high 29 points. 

How to Watch Notre Dame vs NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March. 26, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Notre Dame vs NC State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The NC State Wolfpack had a fairly big win as well, defeating No. 9 Kansas State by 32 points with a score of 89-57. Graduate student Kayla Jones recorded 18 points on the day to make it her highest NCAA tournament scoring outing. In addition to her scoring, she also added five rebounds and three assists. 

With these two teams playing each other in ACC play during the regular season, their scouting reports should be fairly dialed in. The last time they played each other had Notre Dame on top in a very close 69-66 win. The game could really go either way so it should be full of excitement for basketball fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Notre Dame vs NC State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron celebrates after a Fighting Irish basket during a women's basketball game between Notre Dame and UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Women S Ncaa Tournament
Women's College Basketball

NC State vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs NC State in Women's College Basketball

By Christine Brown59 seconds ago
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Benfica Basketball
Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol

How to Watch Benfica vs. Lusitânia

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Houston men’s basketball players celebrate after a Sweet 16 win.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Elite Eight Matchup: No. 2 Villanova and No. 5 Houston

By Zach Koons40 minutes ago
USATSI_17939624
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1010864757h
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1010860110h
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovenia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
houston-cougars
SI Guide

Nonstop Basketball For Your Viewing Pleasure

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy