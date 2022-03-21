No. 5 seed Notre Dame and No. 4 seed Oklahoma face off in the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Notre Dame finished its season 23-8 and matched up with the Mintewomen of UMass in the Round of 64.

The Irish had a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Minutewomen came within eight at the half. However, they were never able to overcome that deficit, as the Irish went on to win 89-78 to move on.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Oklahoma drew the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament after a 25-8 closeout to its 2021-22 campaign. The Sooners faced off against the No. 13 seeded IUPUI. The Jaguars gave the Sooners all they could handle in the first round.

It was a pretty tight game the whole way through. The Sooners were up 59-49 at the end of the third quarter. The Jaguars tried to make a comeback, but it ended up falling short ,as the Sooners won 78-72.

Sooners guard Taylor Robertson will be the key factor for Oklahoma, as she totaled 22 points on four three-pointers in the first round. She will face off against the Irish's Dara Mabrey, who totaled 18 points on five three-pointers in the first round.

