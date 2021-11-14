Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A new-look Syracuse team plays an early conference game against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have dominated the series, winning 35 of the 39 meetings.
    Syracuse (1-0) will host Notre Dame (2-0) on Sunday in an early season ACC contest. 

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Notre Dame at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Syracuse comes into this game looking completely different than it did last season, as 12 players off of last year's team entered the transfer portal. But that new-look Orange team beat Monmouth 87-46 in the opener, led by 15 points from Texas Tech transfer Chrislyn Carr. Teisha Hyman, one of the few players on the roster who isn't a transfer, had nine points and nine rebounds.

    Notre Dame opened its season with big wins over Ohio and Western Illinois, but this game will offer the first real test for a Fighting Irish team that went just 10-10 last season.

    Maya Dodson leads the team in scoring at 19.5 per game, while Dara Mabrey—the sister of Notre Dame legend Marina Mabrey—is averaging 10.5 points and has already attempted 17 three-pointers through two games, though she's only connected on 23.5% of those attempts.

    Notre Dame has dominated the all-time series against Syracuse, winning 35 of the 39 meetings. The two teams split the season series last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Notre Dame at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
