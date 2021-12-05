Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame at UConn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame visits UConn in a Top 25 matchup.
    No. 2 UConn (4-1) will host No. 24 Notre Dame (7-1) on Sunday in a non-conference battle between a pair of ranked opponents.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live Stream Notre Dame at UConn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies only loss came against No. 1 South Carolina, losing 73-57. But Geno Auriemma's team has a pair of wins against top-ranked opponents, including a 15-point victory over Arkansas.

    UConn has been playing at a slow pace this season, which has limited the team's overall numbers. The Huskies are 40th in scoring offense. Paige Bueckers is averaging 21.0 points and 6.6 assists per game, leading the team in both categories.

    As for the Irish, the team's only loss came in overtime against Georgia. It has one of the best resumes in the country beyond that, including a 76-71 win over Michigan State in its most recent game.

    Notre Dame is 17th in scoring offense, led by Maddy Westbeld's 14.5 PPG. Five Notre Dame players average double-digit points.

    These teams last met in 2019, with UConn winning 81-57. This has been a series of runs, with UConn winning seven in a row between 2013 and 2017, but Notre Dame winning seven in a row before that.

