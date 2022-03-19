How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 UMass Minutewomen (26-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-8) on Saturday. Watch this 5-12 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 7:30 PM.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. UMass
- The Fighting Irish put up 12.2 more points per game (73.0) than the Minutewomen give up (60.8).
- Notre Dame is 21-5 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- UMass has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Minutewomen put up 8.8 more points per game (71.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (62.7).
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, UMass is 20-2.
- Notre Dame has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Fighting Irish are at the 34th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (73.0 PPG), while the Minutewomen allow the 117th-fewest points per game (60.8) in the country.
- The 51st-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.5 PPG) is UMass, while the Notre Dame squad ranks 162nd in the nation defensively (62.7 PPG).
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-66
Away
2/24/2022
Clemson
W 77-56
Home
2/27/2022
Louisville
L 86-64
Home
3/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 71-53
Home
3/5/2022
Miami (FL)
L 57-54
Home
3/19/2022
UMass
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
VCU
W 66-57
Home
2/26/2022
Saint Louis
W 74-62
Away
3/4/2022
Fordham
W 66-63
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 76-58
Home
3/6/2022
Dayton
W 62-56
Away
3/19/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
UMass Minutewomen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)