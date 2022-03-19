How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UMass Minutewomen (26-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-8) on Saturday. Watch this 5-12 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. UMass

The Fighting Irish put up 12.2 more points per game (73.0) than the Minutewomen give up (60.8).

Notre Dame is 21-5 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

UMass has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 73.0 points.

The Minutewomen put up 8.8 more points per game (71.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, UMass is 20-2.

Notre Dame has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.

The Fighting Irish are at the 34th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (73.0 PPG), while the Minutewomen allow the 117th-fewest points per game (60.8) in the country.

The 51st-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.5 PPG) is UMass, while the Notre Dame squad ranks 162nd in the nation defensively (62.7 PPG).

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Georgia Tech W 72-66 Away 2/24/2022 Clemson W 77-56 Home 2/27/2022 Louisville L 86-64 Home 3/4/2022 Georgia Tech W 71-53 Home 3/5/2022 Miami (FL) L 57-54 Home 3/19/2022 UMass - Home

UMass Schedule