How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) dribbles against Miami Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande (21) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UMass Minutewomen (26-6) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-8) on Saturday. Watch this 5-12 matchup in the Bridgeport Regional Region bracket at 7:30 PM.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. UMass

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. UMass

  • The Fighting Irish put up 12.2 more points per game (73.0) than the Minutewomen give up (60.8).
  • Notre Dame is 21-5 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • UMass has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 73.0 points.
  • The Minutewomen put up 8.8 more points per game (71.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (62.7).
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, UMass is 20-2.
  • Notre Dame has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Fighting Irish are at the 34th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (73.0 PPG), while the Minutewomen allow the 117th-fewest points per game (60.8) in the country.
  • The 51st-ranked scoring college basketball team (71.5 PPG) is UMass, while the Notre Dame squad ranks 162nd in the nation defensively (62.7 PPG).

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-66

Away

2/24/2022

Clemson

W 77-56

Home

2/27/2022

Louisville

L 86-64

Home

3/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 71-53

Home

3/5/2022

Miami (FL)

L 57-54

Home

3/19/2022

UMass

-

Home

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

VCU

W 66-57

Home

2/26/2022

Saint Louis

W 74-62

Away

3/4/2022

Fordham

W 66-63

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 76-58

Home

3/6/2022

Dayton

W 62-56

Away

3/19/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

UMass Minutewomen at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
