Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top 25 Big Ten teams meet on Monday as Ohio State heads on the road to face Iowa.

No. 22 Ohio State (15-4) will go on the road on Monday to face No. 23 Iowa (14-4) in a Big Ten women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Ohio State at Iowa online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes are 7-3 in conference play. The team is fourth in the country in points per game. averaging 82.7 per contest. The team is 15th in average margin per game at 15.7 points.

The team is just 1-3 against teams with a top 50 Her Hoop Stats rating though, including two losses to Michigan.

Jacy Sheldon leads the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game on 52.6% shooting with 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Taylor Mikesell is adding 18.9 points per game.

Iowa is 3-3 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating, though the team has yet to play the top Big Ten teams Maryland, Michigan and Indiana. Its best win by HHS rating was a pair of wins over Nebraska, which is 23rd in the stat.

The Hawkeyes are third in points per game at 84.0 and ninth in average margin per game at 17.2. Caitlin Clark is averaging 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, while Monika Czinano is adding 20.6 points per contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL:
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Santa Clara

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Baylor

1 minute ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna

6 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canucks vs. Blackhawks

1 hour ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Blazers at Thunder

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

1 hour ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy