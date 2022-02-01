Two top 25 Big Ten teams meet on Monday as Ohio State heads on the road to face Iowa.

No. 22 Ohio State (15-4) will go on the road on Monday to face No. 23 Iowa (14-4) in a Big Ten women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes are 7-3 in conference play. The team is fourth in the country in points per game. averaging 82.7 per contest. The team is 15th in average margin per game at 15.7 points.

The team is just 1-3 against teams with a top 50 Her Hoop Stats rating though, including two losses to Michigan.

Jacy Sheldon leads the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game on 52.6% shooting with 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Taylor Mikesell is adding 18.9 points per game.

Iowa is 3-3 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating, though the team has yet to play the top Big Ten teams Maryland, Michigan and Indiana. Its best win by HHS rating was a pair of wins over Nebraska, which is 23rd in the stat.

The Hawkeyes are third in points per game at 84.0 and ninth in average margin per game at 17.2. Caitlin Clark is averaging 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, while Monika Czinano is adding 20.6 points per contest.

