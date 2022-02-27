Ohio State looks to end the season with a win over Michigan State in women's college basketball.

With a win today, No. 17 Ohio State (21-5) can guarantee a tie for wins at the top of the Big Ten. The Buckeyes take on Michigan State (14-13) who have had a very even season this year, going 8-8 in conference play. There is a lot on the line for both teams in the Big Ten for both the conference and NCAA tournaments.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan State in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Ohio State at Michigan State in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game this season, the Spartans jumped out to a 27-18 lead but then saw the full wrath of the Buckeyes as they went on a 53-30 run between the second and third periods to take control of the game.

The Spartans made another run in the final period to make the final score a lot closer in the end.

Sheldon went for 33 points, six rebounds and six assists to pace the team on 12-for-15 shooting and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Mikesell played well adding in 25 points and five rebounds going 8-for-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from three.

The Buckeyes only got three points off the bench in 17 combined minutes from three players.

On the other side for the Spartans, they got 48 points combined from Matilda Ekh (27 points and four assists) and Nia Clouden (21 points and five rebounds). They are going to need to get the same production from their star players, but need to play better on the defensive end to get the upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.