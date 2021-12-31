Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rivals battle on Friday afternoon when Ohio State visits Michigan in a Big Ten women's college basketball matchup.
    Michigan hosts rival Ohio State on Friday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game. The Wolverines are coming off a huge overtime win against No. 5 Baylor 74-68 in their last game.

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win against the Bears was a rematch of a Sweet 16 game in last year's tournament that also went to overtime. The Wolverines got some revenge in the win and increased their record to 11-1 on the year.

    Friday, they will look to get their fifth straight win and third Big Ten win against an Ohio State team that is coming off two straight wins.

    The Buckeyes beat Alabama State and San Diego State in their last two games to improve their record to 9-2 on the season. 

    Ohio State's only losses this year have come against Syracuse in a six-point defeat and to No. 10 Indiana in their second Big Ten game of the year.

    The Buckeyes will look to pull off the upset on Friday and pick up their second Big Ten win of the year.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Ohio State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
