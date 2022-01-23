Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State takes on Rutgers on Sunday with a chance to win its sixth game in a row.

Ohio State (14-3) goes on the road on Sunday to face a struggling Rutgers (7-12) team that is still searching for its first Big Ten win of the season.

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Ohio State at Rutgers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Scarlet Knights had a solid showing in non-conference, but are 0-7 in conference play and are on a five-game losing streak overall, last losing last week to Wisconsin 49-45. With last year's star guard Arella Guirantes now in the WNBA, Rutgers has struggled to find production. Osh Brown led the team in scoring against Wisconsin with 11 points on 4-for-11 and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes have won five in a row, including Thursday's big win over No. 12 Maryland. Ohio State won 95-89 in that victory, with Taylor Mikesell — a former Terrapin — scoring 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting against her former team. She was 5-for-5 from three and also added five rebounds. Meanwhile, Jacy Sheldon had 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting and also added 10 assists and four rebounds in the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

just now
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Penguins

just now
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

just now
USATSI_17536292
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Knicks

just now
g league
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Long Island Nets

just now
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at St. John's in Women's College Basketball

just now
Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball

just now
Tess Ledeux X games
Winter X Games

How to Watch Winter X Games

just now
USATSI_17540436
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy