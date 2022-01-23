Ohio State takes on Rutgers on Sunday with a chance to win its sixth game in a row.

Ohio State (14-3) goes on the road on Sunday to face a struggling Rutgers (7-12) team that is still searching for its first Big Ten win of the season.

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Ohio State at Rutgers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Scarlet Knights had a solid showing in non-conference, but are 0-7 in conference play and are on a five-game losing streak overall, last losing last week to Wisconsin 49-45. With last year's star guard Arella Guirantes now in the WNBA, Rutgers has struggled to find production. Osh Brown led the team in scoring against Wisconsin with 11 points on 4-for-11 and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes have won five in a row, including Thursday's big win over No. 12 Maryland. Ohio State won 95-89 in that victory, with Taylor Mikesell — a former Terrapin — scoring 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting against her former team. She was 5-for-5 from three and also added five rebounds. Meanwhile, Jacy Sheldon had 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting and also added 10 assists and four rebounds in the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.