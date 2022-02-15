Ohio State looks to grab its fourth win in a row against Illinois on Monday.

The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-4) look to get their 11th win in conference play, which is tied for the most in the Big Ten. They hit the road to take on an Illinois team that is having the exact opposite season with one win in conference. The Buckeyes are building off a poor end to last season.

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes got an 80-70 win over Nebraska in their last game. Taylor Mikesell led the way with 21 points.

With only five games left on the schedule, the Buckeyes have the chance to still win the conference. They have won three in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

During this run, they knocked off Nebraska (80-70), Rutgers (61-57) and No. 21 Iowa (92-88). They also played the Illini on Jan. 6, winning 90-69 in a very one-sided game.

That game started alright for the Illini with an 18-17 lead after one quarter. Then the wheels fell off, getting outscored 58-30 in the second and third quarters.

Mikesell went off for 32 points. The senior has two games this season with 30+ points. Overall this season she is averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

