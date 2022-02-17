Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Maryland come into tonight's game riding lengthy winning streaks.

With both teams currently on lengthy winning streaks, the Maryland Terrapins (19-6) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (19-4) in a pivotal Big Ten showdown on Thursday.

How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Ohio State at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terps are currently riding a seven-game win streak after taking down Iowa 81-69 thanks to Angel Reese’s team-high 25 points in the win in their last outing on Monday.

Reese leads Maryland in both scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.

Ohio State are winners of four games in a row as Jacy Sheldon’s 22 points recently led the Buckeyes to an 86-67 win over Illinois earlier this week.

In January, Ohio State outlasted Maryland 95-89 at the Schottenstein Center led by 33 points from Taylor Mikesell and another 24 points and ten assists from Sheldon.

The two teams have identical conference records (11-3) and are only one game behind Indiana for the Big Ten lead. Maryland is a near-perfect 12-1 at home while Ohio State is 7-2 on the road. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Ohio State vs Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

