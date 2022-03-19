How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) and the No. 11 seed Missouri State Lady Bears (25-7) meet on Saturday at 2:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Missouri State

The 79.2 points per game the Buckeyes score are 25.6 more points than the Lady Bears allow (53.6).

Ohio State is 22-5 when scoring more than 53.6 points.

Missouri State is 23-6 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

The Lady Bears average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Buckeyes allow (65.9).

Missouri State is 16-0 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Ohio State has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Buckeyes are college basketball's fifth-ranked scoring team (79.2 PPG), while the Lady Bears rank 10th in points per game allowed (53.6) in the nation.

Missouri State's squad is currently the 159th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.1 PPG), while Ohio State's team is 233rd in points allowed per game (65.9).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Wisconsin W 59-42 Home 2/24/2022 Penn State W 78-55 Home 2/27/2022 Michigan State W 61-55 Away 3/4/2022 Michigan State W 74-58 Home 3/5/2022 Indiana L 70-62 Home 3/19/2022 Missouri State - Home

Missouri State Schedule