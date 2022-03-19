Skip to main content

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State's Matilda Ekh (11) drives to the basket as Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell (24) guards her Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Breslin Center. Msu Osu Womens Basketball 11

Michigan State's Matilda Ekh (11) drives to the basket as Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell (24) guards her Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Breslin Center. Msu Osu Womens Basketball 11

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) and the No. 11 seed Missouri State Lady Bears (25-7) meet on Saturday at 2:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Missouri State

  • The 79.2 points per game the Buckeyes score are 25.6 more points than the Lady Bears allow (53.6).
  • Ohio State is 22-5 when scoring more than 53.6 points.
  • Missouri State is 23-6 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
  • The Lady Bears average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Buckeyes allow (65.9).
  • Missouri State is 16-0 when it scores more than 65.9 points.
  • Ohio State has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Buckeyes are college basketball's fifth-ranked scoring team (79.2 PPG), while the Lady Bears rank 10th in points per game allowed (53.6) in the nation.
  • Missouri State's squad is currently the 159th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.1 PPG), while Ohio State's team is 233rd in points allowed per game (65.9).

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

W 59-42

Home

2/24/2022

Penn State

W 78-55

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan State

W 61-55

Away

3/4/2022

Michigan State

W 74-58

Home

3/5/2022

Indiana

L 70-62

Home

3/19/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Valparaiso

W 66-46

Away

3/5/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 60-42

Away

3/11/2022

Drake

W 63-49

Home

3/12/2022

Northern Iowa

L 63-57

Home

3/17/2022

Florida State

W 61-50

Home

3/19/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Missouri State Lady Bears at Ohio State Buckeyes

TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17846434
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy