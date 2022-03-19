How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) and the No. 11 seed Missouri State Lady Bears (25-7) meet on Saturday at 2:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Missouri State
- The 79.2 points per game the Buckeyes score are 25.6 more points than the Lady Bears allow (53.6).
- Ohio State is 22-5 when scoring more than 53.6 points.
- Missouri State is 23-6 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Lady Bears average only 0.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Buckeyes allow (65.9).
- Missouri State is 16-0 when it scores more than 65.9 points.
- Ohio State has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Buckeyes are college basketball's fifth-ranked scoring team (79.2 PPG), while the Lady Bears rank 10th in points per game allowed (53.6) in the nation.
- Missouri State's squad is currently the 159th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.1 PPG), while Ohio State's team is 233rd in points allowed per game (65.9).
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
W 59-42
Home
2/24/2022
Penn State
W 78-55
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan State
W 61-55
Away
3/4/2022
Michigan State
W 74-58
Home
3/5/2022
Indiana
L 70-62
Home
3/19/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Valparaiso
W 66-46
Away
3/5/2022
Loyola Chicago
L 60-42
Away
3/11/2022
Drake
W 63-49
Home
3/12/2022
Northern Iowa
L 63-57
Home
3/17/2022
Florida State
W 61-50
Home
3/19/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
