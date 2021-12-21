The No. 24 Ohio State women's basketball team (8–2) was supposed to play a couple of games in California, but with Sunday's UCLA game canceled due to COVID protocols, Tuesday's meeting with San Diego State (6–4) will be the lone game on the road trip.

How to Watch Ohio State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Ohio State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes haven't played the toughest schedule this year, with just one game against a ranked team. That game was an 86–66 loss to No. 8 Indiana last week.

The team has faced two teams with a top 50 Her Hoop Stats rating, losing both of those games — the Indiana loss and a six-point defeat against Syracuse. The team does have three wins against programs that rank between 68th and 101st in that metric, though.

As for the Aztecs, the team is 1–1 against teams with a top 100 HHS rating, with a loss to Ole Miss and an upset win over California Baptist, a team that went undefeated in the regular season last year.

The team's leading scorers, Sophia Ramos and Mercedes Staples, are both shooting over 40% from three.

Regional restrictions may apply.