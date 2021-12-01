Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State will visit Syracuse as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge.
    Author:

    No. 18 Ohio State (5-0) will face Syracuse (3-4) on Wednesday in a non-conference women's basketball contest.

    How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream Ohio State at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring offense at 89.4 points per game as well as average margin of victory at 36.0 per game.

    Four Ohio State players average double-digit points, led by Jacy Sheldon's 19.0 points per game on 60.8% shooting. Taylor Mikesell is shooting 59.4% from three on 6.4 attempts per game.

    The team ranks second in field goal percentage, 13th in three-point field goal percentage and first in points per play.

    The team has two wins over teams in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating, beating No. 77 Bucknell and No. 98 Bowling Green.

    As for Syracuse, a program almost entirely made up of transfers has dropped all three of its matches against teams with a top 100 HHS rating. Its best win thus far came against No. 189 Temple.

    The Orange rank 83rd in points per game, led by 14.0 per contest from Texas Tech transfer Chrislyn Carr, who is shooting 46.1% from the floor.

    These teams last met in 2016, with Ohio State winning 77-72, by by 24 points from current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Ohio State at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) runs off the floor after the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    46 seconds ago
    soccer fans
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Motagua vs. Forge FC

    46 seconds ago
    ohio state women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Bucks

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Pelicans

    46 seconds ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    46 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

    30 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken vs. Red Wings

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy