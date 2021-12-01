Ohio State will visit Syracuse as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

No. 18 Ohio State (5-0) will face Syracuse (3-4) on Wednesday in a non-conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Ohio State at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream Ohio State at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring offense at 89.4 points per game as well as average margin of victory at 36.0 per game.

Four Ohio State players average double-digit points, led by Jacy Sheldon's 19.0 points per game on 60.8% shooting. Taylor Mikesell is shooting 59.4% from three on 6.4 attempts per game.

The team ranks second in field goal percentage, 13th in three-point field goal percentage and first in points per play.

The team has two wins over teams in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating, beating No. 77 Bucknell and No. 98 Bowling Green.

As for Syracuse, a program almost entirely made up of transfers has dropped all three of its matches against teams with a top 100 HHS rating. Its best win thus far came against No. 189 Temple.

The Orange rank 83rd in points per game, led by 14.0 per contest from Texas Tech transfer Chrislyn Carr, who is shooting 46.1% from the floor.

These teams last met in 2016, with Ohio State winning 77-72, by by 24 points from current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Regional restrictions may apply.