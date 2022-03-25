Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16: Ohio State vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State and Texas battle in the Sweet 16 on Friday night in the Spokane Regional in women's basketball.

Ohio State made it to the Sweet 16 but it wasn't easy. The Buckeyes had to fend off a pesky Missouri State team in the first round and then had to pull off a big upset of No. 3 LSU in the second round.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Ohio State v.s Texas in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Ohio State vs. Texas game on fuboTV:

It may not have been easy but they got the wins and advanced and that is all that matters this time of the year.

Now, the Buckeyes will need to pull off another upset if they want to make it to the Elite Eight. 

No. 2 Texas will look to not be another upset victim to the Buckeyes as it goes for its 14th straight win.

The Longhorns won their last eight regular-season games before sweeping three in the Big 12 tournament and then stayed hot by easily beating Fairfield and Utah in the first two rounds.

Texas is one of the hottest teams in the country, but Ohio State is riding high after its upset of LSU, which should make this a great game on Friday night.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Ohio State vs. Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

