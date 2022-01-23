How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas State in Women's College Basketball

Oklahoma looks for its fifth win in a row as it visits Kansas State.

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2) will go on the road on Sunday to take on Kansas State (14-4) in a battle of two Big 12 women's basketball programs that are on the upswing.

The Sooners are 5-0 in true road games and 5-1 in conference play. The team lost at home to Iowa State on Jan. 5 but has won four in a row since, including a big win over Baylor. Its most recent contest was an 88-76 win at West Virginia, with Madi Williams scoring 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting with nine rebounds in the win, while Taylor Robertson scored 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Kansas State is 10-1 at home this season and has a 4-2 record in conference play.

The team lost to Iowa State and Texas Tech in consecutive games this month, but responded with a 69-61 win over Kansas on Wednesday. Ayoka Lee scored 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting in the win and also added 15 rebounds, while Serena Sundell added 15 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma has won the last two meetings of these teams, which ended a five-game win streak for the Wildcats.

