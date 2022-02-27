Oklahoma State looks to get even with West Virginia on Sunday when the two programs meet in women's basketball.

This season, West Virginia (12-13) and Oklahoma State (8-16) are at the top of the bottom of the Big 12 conference entering today and one of their final games of the season.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at West Virginia in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Mountaineers won the first game between these two teams (61-57) behind a 20-point performance from Kirsten Deans:

In their first game this season, the Mountaineers won in a game they controlled until the end, where the Cowgirls made a small push to make the game closer.

Deans led the way with 20 points, with Esmery Martinez controlling the game in the paint with 13 points and 18 rebounds with a monster double-double. The rest of the starters combined for six points and the bench peppered in 22 points to guide the team to a win.

On the other end for the Cowgirls, they only had seven points off the bench and were led by Lexi Keys with 22 points on 20 shots.

As a team, the Cowgirls shot 30-27-67 splits for the game and had 21 turnovers that led to the sloppy grind of a game.

The Mountaineers look to repeat that game where they entered the fourth period with a double-digit lead and controlled the game with strong defense. A win will get them to .500 on the season and give them some momentum.

