Baylor comes into today riding a 10-game winning streak as the Bears hope to beat Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls have been near the bottom of the standings all season and will be taking on a formidable Baylor team. Baylor has been one of the best teams in college basketball this year. The Bears have lost just five games, and they have won 10 in a row since their last loss.

How to Watch the Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs Baylor today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Watch the Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs Baylor online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor is a favorite to win the national championship, and a Big 12 Tournament win would allow the Bears to head into the NCAA Tournament with some momentum. Baylor already beat the Cowgirls twice this season. The first time was an 18-point blowout and the most recent win was a 65-58 victory in late February.

This will be a big test for Oklahoma State. It has struggled all season and is hoping to pull a major upset on Baylor. This should be a tightly-contested game. It's not always easy to beat a team three times in one season.

Tune in to ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. ET to see who will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.