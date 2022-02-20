Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas State in Women’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas State looks to get out of its recent funk against Oklahoma State on Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-14) travel to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (17-8) in a showdown at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday.

Oklahoma State comes into Sunday’s matchup with Big 12 rivals Kansas State riding a two-game win streak. The Wildcats on the other hand have dropped two of the last three contests.

Earlier this season, Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 60-49 on the road behind a career-high 19 points from freshman Brylee Glenn. Glenn scored seven straight points to stave off a comeback attempt by the Cowgirls, who were within four with 7:02 to play in the fourth quarter.

Although it wasn’t enough to get the win, Oklahoma State’s Lauren Fields led all scorers with 20 points. The Wildcats also used a strong first quarter performance on defense, holding Oklahoma State to only five points to build an early lead in that early January matchup.

With Big 12 bragging rights on the line, the two teams will square off again in on Sunday afternoon. 

