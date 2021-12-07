Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma goes for its fifth straight win Tuesday evening when it hosts Eastern Michigan.
    The Oklahoma women's basketball team has gotten off to a great start to its season as it has won seven of its first eight games and four in a row. The Sooners have won each of their games by at least 12 points and are coming off a 31-point victory over Mississippi State.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma has not been really tested in any of its wins and was in position to beat Oregon in its only loss of the year. The Ducks outscored them by 12 in the fourth quarter to send the Sooners home with a five-point loss.

    They have bounced back nicely since that loss with four wins and will look to make it five in a row on Tuesday night against an Eastern Michigan team that is just 2–3 on the year.

    The Eagles come in losers of two straight and have struggled to start the year. They have lost the last two against Delaware and FIU and are looking to get better play to snap the losing streak.

    It won't be easy on Tuesday night as they play an Oklahoma team that is playing extremely well and has a lot of confidence coming in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma

