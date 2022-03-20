Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-8) and the No. 13 seed IUPUI Jaguars (24-4) meet on Saturday at 10:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. IUPUI
- The 83.3 points per game the Sooners record are 27.6 more points than the Jaguars allow (55.7).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.7 points, it is 23-7.
- IUPUI is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
- The Jaguars put up 5.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (76.0).
- IUPUI has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.
- Oklahoma is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.3 PPG), while the Jaguars allow the rank 26th in points per game (55.7) in college basketball action.
- IUPUI is the nation's 67th-ranked offense (70.4 PPG), while Oklahoma is the 350th-ranked defense (76.0).
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Kansas State
W 72-69
Home
3/2/2022
Oklahoma State
W 79-76
Away
3/5/2022
Kansas
L 73-67
Home
3/11/2022
Kansas
W 80-68
Home
3/12/2022
Baylor
L 91-76
Away
3/19/2022
IUPUI
-
Home
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Youngstown State
W 68-45
Home
2/26/2022
Robert Morris
W 73-40
Home
3/3/2022
Robert Morris
W 72-41
Home
3/7/2022
Oakland
W 86-63
Home
3/8/2022
Cleveland State
W 61-54
Home
3/19/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: IUPUI at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)