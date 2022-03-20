Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) dribbles the ball while defended by Baylor Lady Bears center Queen Egbo (4) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-8) and the No. 13 seed IUPUI Jaguars (24-4) meet on Saturday at 10:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. IUPUI

  • The 83.3 points per game the Sooners record are 27.6 more points than the Jaguars allow (55.7).
  • When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.7 points, it is 23-7.
  • IUPUI is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
  • The Jaguars put up 5.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (76.0).
  • IUPUI has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.
  • Oklahoma is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.3 PPG), while the Jaguars allow the rank 26th in points per game (55.7) in college basketball action.
  • IUPUI is the nation's 67th-ranked offense (70.4 PPG), while Oklahoma is the 350th-ranked defense (76.0).

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Kansas State

W 72-69

Home

3/2/2022

Oklahoma State

W 79-76

Away

3/5/2022

Kansas

L 73-67

Home

3/11/2022

Kansas

W 80-68

Home

3/12/2022

Baylor

L 91-76

Away

3/19/2022

IUPUI

-

Home

IUPUI Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Youngstown State

W 68-45

Home

2/26/2022

Robert Morris

W 73-40

Home

3/3/2022

Robert Morris

W 72-41

Home

3/7/2022

Oakland

W 86-63

Home

3/8/2022

Cleveland State

W 61-54

Home

3/19/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: IUPUI at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

