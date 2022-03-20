Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) dribbles the ball while defended by Baylor Lady Bears center Queen Egbo (4) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-8) and the No. 13 seed IUPUI Jaguars (24-4) meet on Saturday at 10:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. IUPUI

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. IUPUI

The 83.3 points per game the Sooners record are 27.6 more points than the Jaguars allow (55.7).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 55.7 points, it is 23-7.

IUPUI is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

The Jaguars put up 5.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (76.0).

IUPUI has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.

Oklahoma is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.4 points.

The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.3 PPG), while the Jaguars allow the rank 26th in points per game (55.7) in college basketball action.

IUPUI is the nation's 67th-ranked offense (70.4 PPG), while Oklahoma is the 350th-ranked defense (76.0).

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Kansas State W 72-69 Home 3/2/2022 Oklahoma State W 79-76 Away 3/5/2022 Kansas L 73-67 Home 3/11/2022 Kansas W 80-68 Home 3/12/2022 Baylor L 91-76 Away 3/19/2022 IUPUI - Home

IUPUI Schedule