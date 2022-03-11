Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in as the No. 5 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-8) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (23-7) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 12:00 PM.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Municipal Auditorium
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas
- The Sooners put up 83.7 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks allow.
- Oklahoma is 23-6 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- When Kansas gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 20-6.
- The Jayhawks' 72.0 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 7-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.
- Oklahoma's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.7 PPG), while the Jayhawks allow the rank 194th in points per game (64.0) in college basketball play.
- Kansas' squad is currently the 46th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.0 PPG), while Oklahoma's team is 350th in points allowed per game (75.8).
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Iowa State
L 89-67
Away
2/23/2022
TCU
W 92-57
Away
2/26/2022
Kansas State
W 72-69
Home
3/2/2022
Oklahoma State
W 79-76
Away
3/5/2022
Kansas
L 73-67
Home
3/11/2022
Kansas
-
Home
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Texas Tech
W 71-68
Away
2/23/2022
Iowa State
L 85-59
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
L 85-77
Away
3/2/2022
Texas
L 70-60
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma
W 73-67
Away
3/11/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
