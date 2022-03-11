Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) shoots a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 5 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-8) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (23-7) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

  • The Sooners put up 83.7 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks allow.
  • Oklahoma is 23-6 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • When Kansas gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 20-6.
  • The Jayhawks' 72.0 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • Kansas is 7-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.
  • Oklahoma's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.7 PPG), while the Jayhawks allow the rank 194th in points per game (64.0) in college basketball play.
  • Kansas' squad is currently the 46th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.0 PPG), while Oklahoma's team is 350th in points allowed per game (75.8).

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Iowa State

L 89-67

Away

2/23/2022

TCU

W 92-57

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas State

W 72-69

Home

3/2/2022

Oklahoma State

W 79-76

Away

3/5/2022

Kansas

L 73-67

Home

3/11/2022

Kansas

-

Home

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Texas Tech

W 71-68

Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

L 85-59

Home

2/26/2022

Baylor

L 85-77

Away

3/2/2022

Texas

L 70-60

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

W 73-67

Away

3/11/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) shoots a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
