Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) shoots a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 5 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-8) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners (23-7) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, starting at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Municipal Auditorium

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

The Sooners put up 83.7 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 64.0 the Jayhawks allow.

Oklahoma is 23-6 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

When Kansas gives up fewer than 83.7 points, it is 20-6.

The Jayhawks' 72.0 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.8 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Kansas is 7-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Oklahoma's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.

The Sooners are college basketball's third-ranked scoring team (83.7 PPG), while the Jayhawks allow the rank 194th in points per game (64.0) in college basketball play.

Kansas' squad is currently the 46th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (72.0 PPG), while Oklahoma's team is 350th in points allowed per game (75.8).

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Iowa State L 89-67 Away 2/23/2022 TCU W 92-57 Away 2/26/2022 Kansas State W 72-69 Home 3/2/2022 Oklahoma State W 79-76 Away 3/5/2022 Kansas L 73-67 Home 3/11/2022 Kansas - Home

Kansas Schedule