Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame
- The Sooners put up 20.0 more points per game (83.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (63.2).
- Oklahoma has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.2 points, it is 20-6.
- The Fighting Irish's 73.5 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Sooners allow.
- When it scores more than 75.9 points, Notre Dame is 11-0.
- Oklahoma's record is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Sooners are at the third spot in the nation's scoring charts (83.2 PPG), while the Fighting Irish allow the 171st-fewest points per game (63.2) in the country.
- The 32nd-ranked scoring college basketball team (73.5 PPG) is Notre Dame, while the Oklahoma squad ranks 350th in the country defensively (75.9 PPG).
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Oklahoma State
W 79-76
Away
3/5/2022
Kansas
L 73-67
Home
3/11/2022
Kansas
W 80-68
Home
3/12/2022
Baylor
L 91-76
Away
3/19/2022
IUPUI
W 78-72
Home
3/21/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Clemson
W 77-56
Home
2/27/2022
Louisville
L 86-64
Home
3/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 71-53
Home
3/5/2022
Miami (FL)
L 57-54
Home
3/19/2022
UMass
W 89-78
Home
3/21/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Second Round: Notre Dame at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)