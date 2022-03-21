Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame's Sonia Citron celebrates after a Fighting Irish basket during a women's basketball game between Notre Dame and UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Women S Ncaa Tournament

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame

  • The Sooners put up 20.0 more points per game (83.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (63.2).
  • Oklahoma has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.2 points, it is 20-6.
  • The Fighting Irish's 73.5 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Sooners allow.
  • When it scores more than 75.9 points, Notre Dame is 11-0.
  • Oklahoma's record is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Sooners are at the third spot in the nation's scoring charts (83.2 PPG), while the Fighting Irish allow the 171st-fewest points per game (63.2) in the country.
  • The 32nd-ranked scoring college basketball team (73.5 PPG) is Notre Dame, while the Oklahoma squad ranks 350th in the country defensively (75.9 PPG).

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Oklahoma State

W 79-76

Away

3/5/2022

Kansas

L 73-67

Home

3/11/2022

Kansas

W 80-68

Home

3/12/2022

Baylor

L 91-76

Away

3/19/2022

IUPUI

W 78-72

Home

3/21/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Clemson

W 77-56

Home

2/27/2022

Louisville

L 86-64

Home

3/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 71-53

Home

3/5/2022

Miami (FL)

L 57-54

Home

3/19/2022

UMass

W 89-78

Home

3/21/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: Notre Dame at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) looks to shoot against a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defender during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Oklahoma

