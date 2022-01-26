Oklahoma enters this rivalry game against Oklahoma State as one of the best teams in the NCAA.

The Sooners have been one of the top teams in the NCAA all season. They have lost just three games, two of which came against ranked opponents.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Oklahoma is coming off a blowout 94-65 loss to Kansas State. Before that loss, the Sooners had won 13 of their previous 14 games.

Tonight, they hope to beat a Cowgirls team that has struggled this season. Oklahoma State is 6-10 overall and currently on a four-game losing streak. The team has dropped six of its last seven games.

The top five teams in the Big 12 are all ranked in the AP Top 25. Oklahoma is currently ranked No. 3 in the conference behind Iowa State and Kansas State. The Sooners are 5-2 in conference play and eyeing the top spot in the conference.

The Cowgirls, however, are just looking for any conference win they can get. They have gone 1-6 to start conference play.

Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see if Oklahoma State can pull off the upset over Oklahoma.

