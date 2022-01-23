How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

Ole Miss (16-2) heads out on the road on Sunday to take on No. 23 Kentucky (8-6), which has struggled lately.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Wildcats have lost three in a row, including a 77-52 loss to Florida in its most recent game. Rhyne Howard scored 17 points on 7-for-21 shooting to lead the team, but the rest of the team combined to make just 11 field goals, with the team shooting 27.3% from the floor and 22.2% from three. It was the third game in a row that the team lost by at least 20 points and will almost certainly lead to Kentucky dropping out of the rankings, even if it bests Ole Miss.

As for Ole Miss, the team has won three in a row and is knocking on the door of the rankings.

It defeated Texas A&M on Thursday 80-63, with five players scoring in double figures. Lashonda Monk led the way with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Shakira Austin added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The team's only conference loss was against a ranked Tennessee team. The team also had strong non-conference wins over South Florida and Texas Tech.

