Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 23 Kentucky hosts Ole Miss on Sunday in an SEC women's basketball contest

Ole Miss (16-2) heads out on the road on Sunday to take on No. 23 Kentucky (8-6), which has struggled lately.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have lost three in a row, including a 77-52 loss to Florida in its most recent game. Rhyne Howard scored 17 points on 7-for-21 shooting to lead the team, but the rest of the team combined to make just 11 field goals, with the team shooting 27.3% from the floor and 22.2% from three. It was the third game in a row that the team lost by at least 20 points and will almost certainly lead to Kentucky dropping out of the rankings, even if it bests Ole Miss.

As for Ole Miss, the team has won three in a row and is knocking on the door of the rankings.

It defeated Texas A&M on Thursday 80-63, with five players scoring in double figures. Lashonda Monk led the way with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Shakira Austin added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The team's only conference loss was against a ranked Tennessee team. The team also had strong non-conference wins over South Florida and Texas Tech.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at George Mason in Women's College Basketball

just now
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) and forward John-Michael Mulloy (35) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Providence in Men's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at Dayton in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

10 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

10 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy