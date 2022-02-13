Ole Miss (18-5) goes on the road on Sunday to take on Mississippi State (14-8) in an SEC women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss is 6-4 in conference play and 7-1 on the road this season. The team is coming off of a 68-65 home loss to LSU.

Mississippi State is 5-5 in the SEC and 10-3 at home. The team is coming off of a 73-64 home loss against Florida on Thursday.

This is the second meeting of the season between these two programs. The first happened on Jan. 16, with Ole Miss winning 86-71.

Shakira Austin had a double-double in the win, scoring 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds. Donnetta Johnson also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Angel Baker had a strong showing off the bench with 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

As for the Bulldogs, Anastasia Hayes had 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Rickea Jackson had 22 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal, but it wasn't enough to overcome the strong effort from Ole Miss.

