How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

Ole Miss and Missouri have been fun surprises in the SEC this season. The two foes face off in women's college basketball on Thursday.

Missouri (16-6) started the season 8-0 and had an upset of No. 1 ranked South Carolina (70-69), but since then has gone 4-4 and regressed back to the mean. The Tigers are still in a competitive position in the SEC, along with their opponent today in Ole Miss (17-4), who are a half-game ahead of them in the standings. Three of the four losses this season for the Rebels have come to top 15 ranked teams, showing how good they are against the rest of the country.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Ole Miss at Missouri online with fuboTV:

Since their huge upset of No. 1 South Carolina, the Tigers have gone 4-4 and looked more like a mixed bag than a contender in the SEC:

Since the huge win over No. 1 ranked South Carolina, giving them their only loss of the season, the Tigers have lost four games by a margin of negative-9.3 points per game and won four games by a margin of 12.0 points per game. They are staying competitive and showing how dangerous they can be in big games.

Today is a great opportunity against a quality team in conference to show that they belong in the top tier, not the middle of the pack.

On the other side for the Rebels, they have lost two in a row to top 15 teams in No. 1 South Carolina (40-69) and No. 15 Georgia (52-62), seeing their offense really falter against high-level teams.

Before this two-game dip, the Rebels won four games in a row averaging 78.8 points per game against conference opponents, including a win over No. 23 Kentucky (63-54). Every loss this season has come when they score 58 points or less, but in their wins (10 of the 17) they scored at least 70 points per game.

