How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina is 7-0 against ranked teams this season with No. 24 Ole Miss up next.

No. 1 South Carolina (18-1) has been on an absolute tear since stumbling in a loss to Missouri. The Gamecocks have won six games in a row, all in conference, including two against ranked foes with No. 24 Ole Miss (17-2) in town tonight. 

Ole Miss has not been a slouch this season, losing only two games (both by 12), with two strong winning streaks in between to keep the Rebels in third place in the SEC so far.

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ole Miss has won four in a row with its last victory coming over No. 23 Kentucky (63-54) behind 24 points from Shakira Austin:

This season, Ole Miss has been led with balance on offense, but Austin has been the driving force with her 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 blocks plus steals per game. She has helped the team play inside-out and control games.

Through 17 wins, Ole Miss has only played in two single-digit games. The Rebels are crushing teams on most days and constantly try to prove the season-opening loss to Belmont (50-62) and the loss to No. 7 Tennessee (58-70) as outliers.

On the other side, South Carolina has been on a similar path since losing in the final seconds to unranked Missouri (69-70).

In their last six games, the Gamecocks are running through teams to the tune of 71.8 points per game and giving up 51.5 points to their opponents, a 20.3 average margin of victory.

Aliyah Boston is putting up 17.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in that stretch while shooting over 40% in every game and pacing the South Carolina machine as the team continues to roll through the SEC.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Ole Miss at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
