Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded South Dakota Coyotes (26-5) hit the court against the No. 7 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Ferrell Center. The contest begins at 1:30 PM.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. South Dakota

The Rebels put up 13.4 more points per game (67.1) than the Coyotes allow (53.7).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 53.7 points, it is 22-4.

When South Dakota gives up fewer than 67.1 points, it is 21-1.

The Coyotes put up 13.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Rebels allow (56.0).

When it scores more than 56.0 points, South Dakota is 22-3.

Ole Miss is 21-4 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The Rebels are college basketball's 119th-ranked scoring team (67.1 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the rank 10th in points per game (53.7) in college basketball play.

South Dakota's squad is currently the 83rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.2 PPG), while Ole Miss' team is 30th in points allowed per game (56.0).

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Arkansas W 70-62 Home 2/24/2022 Auburn W 72-52 Away 2/27/2022 South Carolina L 71-57 Home 3/4/2022 Florida W 70-60 Home 3/5/2022 South Carolina L 61-51 Away 3/18/2022 South Dakota - Home

South Dakota Schedule