Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded South Dakota Coyotes (26-5) hit the court against the No. 7 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Ferrell Center. The contest begins at 1:30 PM.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. South Dakota
- The Rebels put up 13.4 more points per game (67.1) than the Coyotes allow (53.7).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 53.7 points, it is 22-4.
- When South Dakota gives up fewer than 67.1 points, it is 21-1.
- The Coyotes put up 13.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Rebels allow (56.0).
- When it scores more than 56.0 points, South Dakota is 22-3.
- Ole Miss is 21-4 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Rebels are college basketball's 119th-ranked scoring team (67.1 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the rank 10th in points per game (53.7) in college basketball play.
- South Dakota's squad is currently the 83rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.2 PPG), while Ole Miss' team is 30th in points allowed per game (56.0).
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Arkansas
W 70-62
Home
2/24/2022
Auburn
W 72-52
Away
2/27/2022
South Carolina
L 71-57
Home
3/4/2022
Florida
W 70-60
Home
3/5/2022
South Carolina
L 61-51
Away
3/18/2022
South Dakota
-
Home
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Oral Roberts
W 78-49
Home
2/28/2022
Western Illinois
W 75-48
Away
3/5/2022
Western Illinois
W 75-49
Home
3/7/2022
UMKC
W 81-67
Home
3/8/2022
South Dakota State
W 56-45
Away
3/18/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: South Dakota vs. Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)