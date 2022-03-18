Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Brea Beal (12) and forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrate after a win against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded South Dakota Coyotes (26-5) hit the court against the No. 7 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) on Friday at Ferrell Center. The contest begins at 1:30 PM.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Dakota

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Ferrell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. South Dakota

  • The Rebels put up 13.4 more points per game (67.1) than the Coyotes allow (53.7).
  • When Ole Miss puts up more than 53.7 points, it is 22-4.
  • When South Dakota gives up fewer than 67.1 points, it is 21-1.
  • The Coyotes put up 13.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Rebels allow (56.0).
  • When it scores more than 56.0 points, South Dakota is 22-3.
  • Ole Miss is 21-4 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Rebels are college basketball's 119th-ranked scoring team (67.1 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the rank 10th in points per game (53.7) in college basketball play.
  • South Dakota's squad is currently the 83rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.2 PPG), while Ole Miss' team is 30th in points allowed per game (56.0).

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Arkansas

W 70-62

Home

2/24/2022

Auburn

W 72-52

Away

2/27/2022

South Carolina

L 71-57

Home

3/4/2022

Florida

W 70-60

Home

3/5/2022

South Carolina

L 61-51

Away

3/18/2022

South Dakota

-

Home

South Dakota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Oral Roberts

W 78-49

Home

2/28/2022

Western Illinois

W 75-48

Away

3/5/2022

Western Illinois

W 75-49

Home

3/7/2022

UMKC

W 81-67

Home

3/8/2022

South Dakota State

W 56-45

Away

3/18/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: South Dakota vs. Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
