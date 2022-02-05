How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in Women's College Basketball

Two of the best teams on the West Coast collide when No. 19 Oregon takes on No. 8 Arizona.

No. 8 Arizona (15-3) entered Pac-12 play undefeated with 10 big wins, including against a tough No. 6 ranked Louisville team (61-59). Then, conference play changed things. The Lady Wildcats have gone 5-3 in conference play and have fallen to fourth in the conference, with No. 19 Oregon (14-5) in a very strong second place entering today.

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

The Wildcats are coming off a tough loss to No. 2 Stanford (69-75) due to a monster performance from Cameron Brink (25 points, 15 rebounds on 10-for-12 shooting):

The Wildcats in conference play have to be scratching their heads to find an answer. Losing to No. 2 Stanford is understandable, 17 teams have had that fate this season, but losses to USC and the Ducks in their first game were not something they could have predicted.

USC closed them out in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats entered the final period up by one point, before giving up a 17-27 run to end the game.

The Ducks, who they are playing today, also surprised them with an 18-5 fourth quarter to force overtime and steal the win at home. Two of their three losses involved collapses in the final period.

In the first game, the Wildcats played well. They shot 43% from two and 45% from two and three, respectively, but missed half of their opportunities from the free-throw line, going 5-of-10 overall.

On the other side, Nyara Sabally carried the team with 20 points and 13 rebounds and Te-Hina Paopao with 24 points. The team actually got 60 of their 68 points from three players when you count Sedona Prince’s 16 points and five rebounds.

This season, the Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the country, but the Ducks are absolutely on the rise.

