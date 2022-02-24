Wednesday night will be the first game of the season in the Pac-12 between Oregon and Colorado.

The end of the season in the Pac-12 is chock-full of drama with No. 25 Oregon (18-9) in a position to finish in second place ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament and Colorado (18-7) starting to look like the early season version of the team that was undefeated. These teams have not faced off yet this season, making for one of the most intriguing games of the season on the west coast.

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Entering today, the Ducks are 10-5 in the Pac-12, tied with Washington State and a half-game ahead of No. 12 Arizona (8-5). This season, the Ducks are 1-0 against the Cougars and 1-1 against the Wildcats, so a win here today allows them to continue controlling their destiny.

This season, the Cougars are led by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The sophomore is having a small drop in her productivity after becoming the No. 1 option for her team, but with that new responsibility the team has gotten better and the players around her have an easier time with their roles.

Last season in two games, Leger-Walker put up 44 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in two games against the Ducks.

The Cougars went 0-2 in those games, both decided by single digits, teaching them a lot of the lessons they have put into practice this season in a major jump up the standings.

