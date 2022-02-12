How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

Oregon and Oregon State square off in an interstate battle in the Pac-12 in women's college basketball.

No. 24 Oregon (15-7) look to maintain its spot in the Top 25, second place in the Pac-12 standings and to knock off their interstate rivals, Oregon State (11-8), all in one game. This is the first game of the season between the rivals, with them playing back-to-back games this weekend. Last season, the Beavers won back-to-back games against the Ducks to end the regular season, with the opportunity to repeat history again this year.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Oregon at Oregon State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season has had its ups and downs for the Ducks, partially due to injuries and players missing time in general at the top of the roster. Nyara Sabally (14 games played), Endyia Rogers (13 games) and Te-Hina Paopao (13 games) have all missed time, with those serving as the team's top three scorers.

Sabally is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 steals plus blocks per game this season on 55-44-74 splits.

She has been awesome all season and the team is 10-4 when she is in the lineup. When she is off the court, the team is staying afloat with a 5-3 record overall.

Last season, the Ducks got to the Sweet 16 before a loss to Louisville as they built on that this season growing into the top 15 before injuries caused them to lose a few games they otherwise would have won.

The Beavers are looking to take advantage of the up and down season of the Ducks to potentially get a win or two in their back-to-back this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.