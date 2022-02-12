Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Oregon State square off in an interstate battle in the Pac-12 in women's college basketball.

No. 24 Oregon (15-7) look to maintain its spot in the Top 25, second place in the Pac-12 standings and to knock off their interstate rivals, Oregon State (11-8), all in one game. This is the first game of the season between the rivals, with them playing back-to-back games this weekend. Last season, the Beavers won back-to-back games against the Ducks to end the regular season, with the opportunity to repeat history again this year.

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch Oregon at Oregon State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season has had its ups and downs for the Ducks, partially due to injuries and players missing time in general at the top of the roster. Nyara Sabally (14 games played), Endyia Rogers (13 games) and Te-Hina Paopao (13 games) have all missed time, with those serving as the team's top three scorers.

Sabally is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 steals plus blocks per game this season on 55-44-74 splits.

She has been awesome all season and the team is 10-4 when she is in the lineup. When she is off the court, the team is staying afloat with a 5-3 record overall.

Last season, the Ducks got to the Sweet 16 before a loss to Louisville as they built on that this season growing into the top 15 before injuries caused them to lose a few games they otherwise would have won.

The Beavers are looking to take advantage of the up and down season of the Ducks to potentially get a win or two in their back-to-back this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Oregon at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17539525 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at Boise State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17661938
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Canada

1 minute ago
USATSI_17654598 (1)
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Curling: Sweden vs. Canada in Canada

56 minutes ago
USATSI_15498093
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at California in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15690887
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_15498042 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlas

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy