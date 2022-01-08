Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon visits No. 2 Stanford on Friday night in its Pac-12 opener as it looks to upset the Cardinal in women's college basketball.

Oregon heads to face No. 2 Stanford coming off a win against Carroll (Montana) on Sunday. It wasn't a huge win, but it got the Ducks back on the court after they had lost their last two games due to COVID-19 issues.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their fourth in their last five games and improved their record to 7–4 as they get ready to open up Pac-12 play.

Conference play is always tough, but the Ducks have to open with the Pac-12 favorite Stanford in their first game.

Stanford will look to send the Ducks home with a loss as it goes for its second straight win.

The Cardinal bounced back after blowing an 18-point lead to No. 1 South Carolina by beating Washington State 82–44 in its conference opener.

It was a dominating performance for a Stanford team that needed to show the Pac-12 why it was the favorite coming into the season.

On Friday night, the Cardinal will look to keep up that momentum with another win against a Ducks team looking for a huge upset.

